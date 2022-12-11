Panel discussion held on Indus River, a confluence of economy, culture

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :A Panel discussion on "Indus River: A Confluence of Economy and Culture" was organized by CCRD, COMSATS University, in collaboration with FNF, Pakistan at the library Auditorium, COMSATS.

Opening remarks were given by Dean Faculty of Sciences Dr Sajid Qamar, while Chairman Federal Flood Commission, Ministry of Water Resources Ahmed Kamal graced the occasion with his presence.

During his welcoming remarks, Ahmed Kamal stressed the collaboration between the government and educational institutions for joint ventures in addressing the problems of Pakistan.

He further informed about the contribution of the government of Pakistan in achieving sustainability.

His talk was followed by a very brief expedition movie entitled "Director Cut Screening on River Indus" by Wajahat Malik.

The expedition movie depicted the present condition of the Indus River from the Himalayas up to the Arabian sea and socioeconomic problems.

The panel comprised of Film Maker and Explorer Wajahat Malik, Hydrology and Water Resource Expert Dr Hassan Abbas, PCRWR Secretary Dr Hifza Rasheed.

The panelists discussed the issues that arise as River Indus passes through different cities in Pakistan.

The problems highlighted included the deteriorating water quality of the river and the decrease in river flow due to dams.

Dr Hassan Abbas stressed the need for river health restoration. Dr Hifza highlighted the water quality issues that are increasing throughout the river.

Final remarks were given by Senior Program Officer, FNF, Pakistan Aamir Amjad. He thanked the organizers of the event and panelists.