Panel discussion held on River Indus, a confluence of economy, culture

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :A Panel discussion on "River Indus: A Confluence of Economy and Culture" was organized here Friday by CCRD, COMSATS University in Collaboration with FNF, Pakistan at library Auditorium, COMSATS.

The opening remarks were given by Professor Dr. Sajid Qamar, Dean Faculty of Sciences.

In his welcome address, Ahmed Kamal, Chairman, Federal Flood Commission stressed on the collaboration between government and educational institutions for joint ventures in addressing the problems of Pakistan. He informed about the contribution from the government of Pakistan in achieving sustainability.

His address was followed by a very brief expedition movie entitled "Director Cut Screening on River Indus" by Wajahat Malik, which depicted present condition of river Indus from Himalaya up to Arabian sea and socioeconomic problems.

The panelists Wajahat Malik, film maker and explorer, Dr. Hassan Abbas, Hydrology and Water Resource Expert and Dr. Hifza Rasheed, Secretary PCRWR separately discussed the issues that arise as River Indus passes through different cities of Pakistan. The problems highlighted were including detriorating water quality of river and decrease in river flow due to dams.

Dr. Hassan abbas stressed on need of river health restoration.

Dr. Hifza highlighted the water quality issues that are increasing throughout the river.

In his final remarks, Aamir Amjad, Senior Program Officer, FNF, Pakistan thanked the organizers of the event and panelist.