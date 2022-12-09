UrduPoint.com

Panel Discussion Held On River Indus, A Confluence Of Economy, Culture

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2022 | 09:38 PM

Panel discussion held on River Indus, a confluence of economy, culture

A Panel discussion on "River Indus: A Confluence of Economy and Culture" was organized here Friday by CCRD, COMSATS University in Collaboration with FNF, Pakistan at Library Auditorium, COMSATS.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :A Panel discussion on "River Indus: A Confluence of Economy and Culture" was organized here Friday by CCRD, COMSATS University in Collaboration with FNF, Pakistan at library Auditorium, COMSATS.

The opening remarks were given by Professor Dr. Sajid Qamar, Dean Faculty of Sciences.

In his welcome address, Ahmed Kamal, Chairman, Federal Flood Commission stressed on the collaboration between government and educational institutions for joint ventures in addressing the problems of Pakistan. He informed about the contribution from the government of Pakistan in achieving sustainability.

His address was followed by a very brief expedition movie entitled "Director Cut Screening on River Indus" by Wajahat Malik, which depicted present condition of river Indus from Himalaya up to Arabian sea and socioeconomic problems.

The panelists Wajahat Malik, film maker and explorer, Dr. Hassan Abbas, Hydrology and Water Resource Expert and Dr. Hifza Rasheed, Secretary PCRWR separately discussed the issues that arise as River Indus passes through different cities of Pakistan. The problems highlighted were including detriorating water quality of river and decrease in river flow due to dams.

Dr. Hassan abbas stressed on need of river health restoration.

Dr. Hifza highlighted the water quality issues that are increasing throughout the river.

In his final remarks, Aamir Amjad, Senior Program Officer, FNF, Pakistan thanked the organizers of the event and panelist.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Flood Water Event From Government

Recent Stories

Novak Hails India's Decision Not to Support Cap on ..

Novak Hails India's Decision Not to Support Cap on Russian Oil Prices - Governme ..

1 minute ago
 Putin on Politician Yashin's Sentence: Court Decis ..

Putin on Politician Yashin's Sentence: Court Decision Should Not Be Interfered I ..

1 minute ago
 CM felicitates Abrar Ahmad for taking 7 wickets in ..

CM felicitates Abrar Ahmad for taking 7 wickets in maiden Test match

1 minute ago
 Everyone should play role to control corruption: P ..

Everyone should play role to control corruption: Parvez Elahi

1 minute ago
 Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan See Need of Additional Ener ..

Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan See Need of Additional Energy Resources - Putin

9 minutes ago
 Russia Offers India to Cooperate in Leasing, Const ..

Russia Offers India to Cooperate in Leasing, Construction of Large Vessels - Gov ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.