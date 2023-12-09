Panel discussion on gender-based violence at Sargodha University

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) The Lincoln Corner at the University of Sargodha (UoS) organised an insightful panel discussion on 'Legal Advocacy and Media Actions to Address Gender-Based Violence'.

The discussions unfolded the crucial nexus between legal education and media in combating gender-based violence. The session featured esteemed panelists Advocate Sobia Riffat, Executive Member of District Court Sargodha Cabinet, and Mariam Aslam, seasoned journalist while the session was conducted by Program Manager Lincoln Corner Nimra Zia.

Experts elucidated legal perspectives regarding all kinds of violence in society and stressed media's vital role in addressing societal issues. Guests provided students with collaborative insights into a nuanced understanding of the synergy between law and media in combating gender-based violence, offering valuable lessons on interdisciplinary approaches and the power of collective action. They also shed light on legal frameworks and foster comprehensive and collective action against gender-based violence to make a more equitable society for all.