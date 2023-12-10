Panel discussion to prevent violence against women, held at UoP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The Social Welfare Department of the University of Peshawar (UoP) partnered with the World Food Programme (WFP) Pakistan held a penal discussion to shed light on the intricate connection between poverty, food and nutrition security,

and gender-based violence (GBV).

The Penal discussion on the “Invest: To prevent violence against women and girls”, featured a distinguished panel of experts from various organizations, including UNFPA, DAI Pakistan Private Limited, Social Welfare Department, and

Civil Society held at PUTA Hall University of Peshawar.

The insightful discussions during the event underscored the pressing need for a comprehensive, multi-sectoral approach

to tackle the complex interplay of poverty, food insecurity, and gender-based violence.

The panelists emphasized the urgency of addressing these issues collectively to create sustainable solutions that benefit communities at large.

The chief guest of the occasion, the Secretary to the Social Welfare, Special Education, and Women Empowerment Departments, graced the event and highlighted the pivotal role of education as a key factor in ending gender-based violence.

The Secretary emphasized the transformative power of education, stating that it has the potential to raise awareness, empower communities, and break the cycle of violence.

During her address, the Secretary appraised the forum about the Government’s policies and implementation initiatives, including the establishment of the 'Bolo' helpline at the Provincial level.

The 'Bolo' helpline serves as a crucial support system for victims of GBV and persons with disabilities, operating under the Directorate of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment KP.

As part of the 16 days of Activism campaign, the helpline is now seamlessly connected to the Police helpline to provide instant support to GBV survivors.

The event concluded on a powerful note with a stage performance by a local art group, delivering a poignant message that echoed the call for unity against gender-based violence.

The performance emphasized the role of education as a catalyst for positive change in KP, Pakistan.

This collaborative initiative marks a significant step toward addressing the intersectionality of social issues and promoting a holistic approach to improving the well-being of communities in KP. The commitment of both governmental and non-governmental organizations to work together underscores the collective effort needed to create a safer, more inclusive society.