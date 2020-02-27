Panel formed to remove hurdles in operation of Pink Bus Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Transport Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday constituted a committee for removal of hurdles in the Pink Bus Service Project.

The decision was taken in a meeting held here with KP Minister, Malik Shah Mohammad Wazir. Beside, MPA Sajida Hanif, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Trans Peshawar, Fayyaz Khan and Chief Infrastructure Akhtar Hussain other senior authorities also attended the meeting.

The Provincial Minister for Transport, Malik Shah Mohammad Wazir said that the government wants to Pink Bus Service successful in any circumstances and the purpose of the constitution of the committee to bring improvement in the project.

The committee, he said would draft recommendations for bringing reforms in the project soon that would be implemented for turning the project into a successful venture.

Malik Shah Mohammad Wazir said that the basic objective of the Pink Bus Service is to provide quality transportation facilities to women in Mardan, Abbottabad and their adjacent localities.

He warned that in case of negligence and violation of rules and regulations, the contractor and other responsible persons will have to face legal proceeding.