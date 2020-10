Panel of Chairmen announced for KP PA

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Friday announced panel of chairmen for current session

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Friday announced panel of chairmen for current session.

The Names of parliamentarians that are included in panel of chairmen are Liaqat Ali, Aasia Asad, Pir Fida and Inayat Ullah.