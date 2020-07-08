Panel of chairmen announced for National Assembly session

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Wednesday announced a panel of chairmen for conducting proceedings of the National Assembly if he and Deputy Speaker would not be chairing the ongoing session

The Names in the panel of chairmen were MNAs Amjad Ali Khan, Riaz Fatyana, Munaza Hassan, Bashir Ahmed Virk, Shahida Akhtar Ali and Syed Ghulam Mustafa.