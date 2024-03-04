Panel of chairmen, petition committee announced in PA

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly announced nomination of panel chairmen and formed the petition committee on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly announced nomination of panel chairmen and formed the petition committee on Monday.

The meeting of the provincial assembly was held under the chairmanship of Speaker Babar Salim Swati.

The chair announced nomination for panel of chairmen including Zahir Shah, Muhammad Idrees, Abdus Salam Afridi and Ahmad Karim Kundi.

While forming the petition committee were including Deputy Speaker Suraya Bibi, Aftab Alam, Faisal Khan, Muhammad Naeem, Arbab Muhammad Wasim, Rashad Khan.