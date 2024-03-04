Panel Of Chairmen, Petition Committee Announced In PA
Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2024 | 06:39 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly announced nomination of panel chairmen and formed the petition committee on Monday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly announced nomination of panel chairmen and formed the petition committee on Monday.
The meeting of the provincial assembly was held under the chairmanship of Speaker Babar Salim Swati.
The chair announced nomination for panel of chairmen including Zahir Shah, Muhammad Idrees, Abdus Salam Afridi and Ahmad Karim Kundi.
While forming the petition committee were including Deputy Speaker Suraya Bibi, Aftab Alam, Faisal Khan, Muhammad Naeem, Arbab Muhammad Wasim, Rashad Khan.
Recent Stories
Asian stocks rise on US gains ahead of key China policy meeting
Senate unanimously passed resolution in favour of innocent Palestinians
LESCO chief holds functional heads meeting
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif surprises students with unannounced v ..
Dr Daryaab donates his recently published book to UoM library
Shehbaz Sharif presented guard of honour at PM House
Court issues physical remand orders to three officers in corruption case
DCs inspect SSC examination centres to review arrangements
56% of Austrians want influx of refugees cut to zero: Survey
Rescue 1122 receives 12885 disturbing calls in Feb
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inspects proposed site for Cancer Hosp ..
LESCO's technical staff training starts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate unanimously passed resolution in favour of innocent Palestinians7 minutes ago
-
LESCO chief holds functional heads meeting7 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif surprises students with unannounced visit to Govt Pilot S ..17 minutes ago
-
Dr Daryaab donates his recently published book to UoM library17 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif presented guard of honour at PM House17 minutes ago
-
Court issues physical remand orders to three officers in corruption case17 minutes ago
-
DCs inspect SSC examination centres to review arrangements14 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 receives 12885 disturbing calls in Feb14 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inspects proposed site for Cancer Hospital14 minutes ago
-
LESCO's technical staff training starts14 minutes ago
-
Landslides in New Murree: CM directs immediate relief measures11 minutes ago
-
Ms Noorena donates her three books to Youth Development Center UoM11 minutes ago