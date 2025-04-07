Open Menu

Panel Of Chairperson For 15th Session Announced

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 06:57 PM

Panel of chairperson for 15th session announced

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday announced the panel of chairpersons for 15th session to conduct the proceedings of the House in the absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday announced the panel of chairpersons for 15th session to conduct the proceedings of the House in the absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Abdul Qadir Patel, Ch Shahbaz Baber, Syeda Shehla Raza, Ali Zahid, Muhammad Javed Hanif and Sher Ali Arbab would conduct the proceedings of the Lower House of the Parliament.

Recent Stories

Inaugural Challenge Sir Bani Yas Triathlon conclud ..

Inaugural Challenge Sir Bani Yas Triathlon concludes in Abu Dhabi

45 seconds ago
 Dubai International Aquatics Championships attract ..

Dubai International Aquatics Championships attract 380 athletes for open water s ..

55 seconds ago
 Brook named new England white-ball cricket captain

Brook named new England white-ball cricket captain

4 minutes ago
 Uzbek president calls for stronger parliamentary r ..

Uzbek president calls for stronger parliamentary role in promoting global peace, ..

4 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan for f ..

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan for focusing to boost fruit exports

4 minutes ago
 Rangers foils terror plot in Karachi, three high-p ..

Rangers foils terror plot in Karachi, three high-profile terrorists arrested

4 minutes ago
Panel of chairperson for 15th session announced

Panel of chairperson for 15th session announced

4 minutes ago
 SACM inaugurates new funeral ground at Anbar in Sw ..

SACM inaugurates new funeral ground at Anbar in Swabi

4 minutes ago
 Sheikh Hamdan’s visit to India reflects depth of ..

Sheikh Hamdan’s visit to India reflects depth of exceptional relations: IBPC D ..

31 minutes ago
 SEE Holding unveils Sustainable City 2.0 at AIM Co ..

SEE Holding unveils Sustainable City 2.0 at AIM Congress 2025

31 minutes ago
 Ahsan chairs steering committee meeting on socio-p ..

Ahsan chairs steering committee meeting on socio-political domain

4 minutes ago
 PMIF-25 to begin tomorrow with participation from ..

PMIF-25 to begin tomorrow with participation from 300 Foreign delegates: Ali Per ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan