Panel of chairperson for 15th session announced

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday announced the panel of chairpersons for 15th session to conduct the proceedings of the House in the absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Abdul Qadir Patel, Ch Shahbaz Baber, Syeda Shehla Raza, Ali Zahid, Muhammad Javed Hanif and Sher Ali Arbab would conduct the proceedings of the Lower House of the Parliament.