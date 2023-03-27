Panel of chairperson for 51st session announced

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Monday announced the panel of chairpersons for 51st session to conduct the proceedings of the House in the absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Mehmood Bashir Virk, Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Aliya Kamran, Muhamma Afzal Dhandla, Javaria Zafar Aheer and Kishwer Zehra would conduct the proceedings of the Lower House of the Parliament.