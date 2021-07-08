Panel of chairperson for NA session announced

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Thursday announced panel of the chairpersons to conduct the proceedings of the House in the absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Amjad Ali Khan, Munaza Hassan, Sajida Begum, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Ghulam Mustafa Shah and Engr. Sabir Hussain would conduct the proceedings of the Lower House of the Parliament.