Panel Of Presiding Officers Announced For 296th Senate Session
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday announced the panel of presiding officers to chair the session in absence of both the Chairman and Deputy Chairman.
The Chairman chaired the proceedings of 296th Senate session, commenced on the very day.
The panel of Presiding officers comprises Prof Dr Taj Mehr Roghani, Mirza Afridi and Talha Mehmood.