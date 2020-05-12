UrduPoint.com
Panel Of Presiding Officers Announced For 298th Senate Session

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 11:40 AM

Panel of presiding officers announced for 298th Senate session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday announced the panel of Presiding officers to act in absence of both the Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

The Chairman chaired the proceedings of 298th Senate session, commenced on the very day. The panel of Presiding officers comprises Dilawar Khan, Muhammad Akram and Neghat Mirza.

