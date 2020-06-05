UrduPoint.com
Panel Of Presiding Officers Announced For 299th Senate Session

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 10:50 AM

Panel of presiding officers announced for 299th Senate session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday announced the panel of Presiding officers to act in absence of both the Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

The Chairman chaired the proceedings of 299th Senate session, commenced on the very day.

The panel of Presiding officers comprises of Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Qurat ul Ain Marri and Kauda Babar.

