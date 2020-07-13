UrduPoint.com
Panel Of Presiding Officers Announced For 300th Senate Session

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 11:30 AM

Panel of presiding officers announced for 300th Senate session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday announced the panel of Presiding officers to act in absence of both the Chairman and Deputy Chairman. The Chairman chaired the proceedings of 300th Senate session, commenced on the very day.

The panel of Presiding officers comprises Ayesha Raza Farooq, Anwarul Haq Kakar and Aurangzeb Khan.

