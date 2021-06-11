Panel Of Presiding Officers Announced For 312th Senate Session
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday announced the panel of Presiding Officers to act in absence of both the Chairman and Deputy Chairman.
The Chairman chaired the proceedings of 312th Senate session, commenced onthe very day. The panel of Presiding Officers comprises Sana Jamali and DostMuhammad Khan.