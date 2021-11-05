Panel of presiding officers announced for 315th Senate session announced

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday announced the panel of presiding officers to act in absence of both the chairman and deputy chairman

The chairman chaired the proceedings of 315th Senate session, commenced on the Friday.

The panel of presiding officers comprises Saeed Ahmed Hashmi, Falak Naz and Haji Hidayatullah Khan.