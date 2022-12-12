UrduPoint.com

Panel Of Presiding Officers Announced For 322nd Senate Session

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2022 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday announced the panel of presiding officers to act in absence of both the chairman and deputy chairman.

The chairman chaired the proceedings of the 322nd Senate session, which commenced on the very day.

The panel of Presiding officers comprises Manzoor Ahmad Kakar, Afnan Ullah Khan and Dr. Mehr Taj Roghani.

