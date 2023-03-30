Panel of presiding officers announced for 327th Senate session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday announced the panel of presiding officers to act in absence of both the chairman and deputy chairman.

The chairman chaired the proceedings of the 327th Senate session, which commenced on the very day. The panel of presiding officers comprises Kauda Babar, Khalida Atteb and Faisal Javed Khan.