Panel of Presiding officers announced for 337th Senate session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani on Thursday announced the panel of Presiding officers to act in absence of both the Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

The Chairman chaired the proceedings of 337th Senate session, commenced on the very day.

The panel of Presiding officers comprises Shahadat Awan, Irfanul Haq Saddiqui and Samina Mumtaz Zehra.