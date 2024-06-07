Panel Of Presiding Officers Announced For 339th Senate Session
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani on Friday announced the panel of presiding officers to act in the absence of both the Chairman and Deputy Chairman for the 339th Senate session.
The Chairman chaired the proceedings of the 339th Senate session, which commenced on that very day.
The panel of presiding officers comprises Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, and Manzoor Ahmad Khan.
