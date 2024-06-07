Open Menu

Panel Of Presiding Officers Announced For 339th Senate Session

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Panel of Presiding officers announced for 339th Senate session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani on Friday announced the panel of presiding officers to act in the absence of both the Chairman and Deputy Chairman for the 339th Senate session. 

The Chairman chaired the proceedings of the 339th Senate session, which commenced on that very day. 

The panel of presiding officers comprises Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, and Manzoor Ahmad Khan.

Related Topics

Senate Ishaq Dar

Recent Stories

Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beg ..

Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

4 hours ago
 PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUP ..

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO

13 hours ago
 SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law am ..

SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination

13 hours ago
 Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

13 hours ago
Economic expert calls for national unity and econo ..

Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.

13 hours ago
 Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxem ..

Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22

13 hours ago
 Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibitio ..

Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened

13 hours ago
 Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissione ..

Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner

13 hours ago
 Govt determined to improve standard of education: ..

Govt determined to improve standard of education: Governor

13 hours ago
 Israel's strike on UN school that left dozens dead ..

Israel's strike on UN school that left dozens dead used US munitions, media repo ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan