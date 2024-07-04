Open Menu

Panel Of Presiding Officers Announced For 340th Senate Session

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2024 | 07:19 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani on Thursday announced the panel of Presiding officers to act in absence of both the Chairman and Deputy Chairman for 340th Senate session.

The Chairman chaired the proceedings of 340th Senate session, commenced on the very day. The panel of Presiding officers comprises Anusha Rehman, Saleem Mandviwalla and Khalida Lateef.

