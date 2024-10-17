Panel of Presiding officers announced for 343rd Senate session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani on Thursday announced the panel of Presiding officers to act in absence of both the Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

The Chairman chaired the proceedings of 343rd Senate session, commenced on the very day.

The panel of Presiding officers comprises Irfan-ul-Siddiqui, Saleem Mandviwalla and Samina Mumtaz Zehri.