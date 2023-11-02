Panel of Presiding Officers announced for Senate session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday announced the Panel of Presiding Officers to act in absence of both the Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

The Chairman chaired the proceedings of 333rd Senate session, commenced on the very day.

The Panel of Presiding Officers comprises Kamran Murtaza, Manzoor Kakar and Khalida Ateeb.