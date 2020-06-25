Panel on COVID-19 briefed about preparedness, response to outbreak

A Sub-Committee of the Parliamentary Committee on Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) on Wednesday was briefed about the steps taken to contain the spread of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :A Sub-Committee of the Parliamentary Committee on Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) on Wednesday was briefed about the steps taken to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The meeting was held under the convenorship of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz.

At the outset, the convener thanked the doctors and paramedics for their care and support to the patients as frontline soldiers against the COVID-19.

The Dirrctor General (Health), Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination briefed the panel about the measures taken for preparedness and response to the outbreak.

Shibli Faraz directed the ministry to do profiling of the patients on the basis of age group, any other ailment and breakup of data as for as possible to better understand the spread of COVID-19. "When more data is broken down, we will come to know new information and it will enable us to take further steps to stem the pandemic," he remarked.

The committee also reiterated that the pricing of the COVID-19 tests could be brought down so that maximum patients could afford it.

A serious note was taken on the news item on re-infection of COVID-19 in Pakistan. The Health Ministry was directed to be prepared for any such eventuality. The sub- committee also directed that areas, which had been declared hotspots, must be cordoned off as per the laid down standard operating procedures and all the stakeholders should play their role strictly as complacency could be afforded in that regard.

The Ministry of Health Services was directed to address the complaints of the general public regarding different fee structure and devise a mechanism for lowering the exorbitant charges at private hospitals.

The sub-committee agreed upon that the next meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on COVID-19 would be convened within next 15 days and all the ministries and divisions concerned were advised to come up with detailed response to the recommendations communicated earlier.

The meeting was attended by members of the National Assembly Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Shahida Akhtar Ali, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Nausheen Hamid.\932