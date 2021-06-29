Pangolin captured by locals released in natural habitat at Baja Wildlife Park

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :A pangolin, critically endangered wild specie due to excessive poaching and hunting, was released by Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from possessions of some locals in Baja Wildlife Park.

"The scally skinned mammal was captured by staffers of a petrol pump in Toor Dair area of Swabi who wanted to kill it because of the misconception that the animal eats dig graves and eat dead bodies," informed Muhammad Ishaq, Range Officer Mardan district.

Talking to APP, Ishaq informed that DFO Wildlife Mardan range got the information about seizure of Pangolin and send its staff for rescue.

On reaching the site, the DFO staff members approached concerned persons at the Petrol Pump and convinced them to hand over of the animal to the department.

The seized pangolin was confined in a room of the pump which was picked up by Wildlife staffers and later released in the natural habitat of Baja Widlife Park, Ishaq added.

Pangolin are solitary nocturnal animals with keratin scales covering their skins. They play a critical role in maintaining healthy ecosystems through consuming 70 million insects per year serving a role as natural pest controller while also improving the soil quality by mixing and aerating the soil, he told APP.

The specie is one of the most poached and trafficked mammals globally due to increasing demand of for their meat, scales and derived products, he added.

Ishaq said in the KP Wildlife and Biodiversity Act 2015, Pangolin were declared as `protected specie' after which hundreds of hunters are arrested and fined in Mardan and Swabi districts over its poaching.

He said strict implementation of laws has reduced hunting of the pangolin in the region, however, the species are endangered due to its scary appearance and misconception among people.