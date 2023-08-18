Panhwar expresses sorrow over demise of Kanwar Naveed

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Senior Politician Nisar Ahmed Panhwar on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Ex MPA Kanwer Naveed Jameel.

In his condolence message, he expressed sorrow over the passing away of former district Nazim Hyderabad Kanwer Naveed Jameel due to a protracted illness.

While paying tributes, he termed Kanwer Naveed a seasoned parliamentarian who served the people of his constituency.

He also praised Kanwer Naveed's services during his tenure as Nazim Hyderabad