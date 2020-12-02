UrduPoint.com
Pani Aqil Garrison Announces Posts For Sukkur Division Candidates

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 08:06 PM

Pani Aqil Garrison announces posts for Sukkur division candidates

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Army Selection & Recruitment Center Pano Aqil cantonment has announced permanent posts of Field Rector (BPS-01), said a handout here on Wednesday.

The candidates of Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki and Naushahro Feroze districts can apply till December 10,2020. The interested candidates have been advised to get further information through numbers, 071-5805599 and cell number 0321-5399030, respectively.

