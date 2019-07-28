Panic in IOK over massive troops' deployment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :The deployment of 10,000 additional troops has triggered panic among the Kashmiri people, as they see the move as an attempt to crush a possible uprising against any tinkering with the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The troops continue to land in the Kashmir valley by special flights or convoys through Jammu-Srinagar highway for the past few days, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Apart from the deployment of fresh 100 additional companies, there are already 197 additional companies of paramilitary forces, brought to the valley in the name of elections and Amarnath Yatra.

Security of all sensitive installations, including airport, radio station, hydro-power generation projects, paramilitary camps and police stations has been intensified.