Panic Prevailed After Rain Water Flooded Kulachi City DERA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 09:25 PM

Panic prevailed after rain water flooded Kulachi city DERA

Heavy rain water entered the residential localities damaging the households in Kulachi city some 65 kilometers off DIKhan late Monday night

ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Heavy rain water entered the residential localities damaging the households in Kulachi city some 65 kilometers off DIKhan late Monday night.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair and officials of Disaster Management visited the affected areas and issued precautionary warnings to concerned quarters on Tuesday.

The official sources in the district management informed that residents ran towards safer places with their belonging fearing possible flash flood threat.

However no human losses so far reported from any part of the affected area. Residents according to reports on self help basis put impediments and protective measures .

It is worth mentioning here that torrential rains during ongoing wet spell in the region caused heavy flash and flood in South Waziristan, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan.

