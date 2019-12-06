UrduPoint.com
'Panipat' Movie Exposes Indian Mindset Against Afghans, Muslims: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 10:33 PM

'Panipat' movie exposes Indian mindset against Afghans, Muslims: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the release of film 'Panipat' had utterly exposed India's mindset against Afghans and Muslims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the release of film 'Panipat' had utterly exposed India's mindset against Afghans and Muslims.

The SAPM, in a tweet, said,"Release of Indian film #Panipat, which tarnishes the image of Afghan hero Ahmed Shah Abdali, on the day when Babri Masjid was demolished by Hindu RSS fanatics 27 years ago (6th Dec 1992) utterly exposes the Indian mindset for Afghans & their treatment of Muslims."

