Panjgur killing leaves every eye filled with tears: CM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Sunday condemned the brutal killing of innocent laborers in the Khuda-i-Abadaan Abdul Rehman area of Panjgur, calling it the ghastly of terrorism.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister of Balochistan said that once again, the blood of innocent, hardworking Pakistanis has been spilled on the soil of Balochistan, leaving every eye filled with tears.

He said terrorists are cowardly and devoid of humanity, belonging to no religion, tribe, or nation. In clear terms, they are simply terrorists, and they will be held accountable for the murder of these innocents in both this world and the hereafter.

The Chief Minister added that this heinous act of terrorism is unforgivable and deserving of strong condemnation.

Once again, terrorists in Balochistan have attacked poor Pakistani laborers, violating both Balochi and Islamic traditions.

CM bugti reiterating government resolve against terrorism said these terrorists cannot hide forever; they will be hunted down and made to account for the killings of innocent Pakistanis, and they will find no place to hide.

Expressing his condolences and sorrow to the families of the martyred laborers, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that in this time of grief, every individual in Balochistan is sad and shares in the pain of the bereaved families.

"The killing of these guests, who had come to the remote areas of Balochistan for work, is a moment of deep concern for every Balochistani, he further added.

