UrduPoint.com

PAP Developed To Combat Human Trafficking: Abbas

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2022 | 01:50 PM

PAP developed to combat human Trafficking: Abbas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Executive Director of Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO), Syed Kausar Abbas on Sunday said that the government has constituted committees in collaboration with public private partnership in order to combat the Human Trafficking.

Talking to APP, he said that comprehensive Provincial Action Plan (PAP) was developed in consultation with all the relevant stakeholders including police, FIA, labor department, home department, social welfare, media, human rights department of Punjab.

He further added that with this Action Plan, an agreement was made on spreading public awareness on trafficking in person by developing awareness content with the help and collaboration of government departments and its effective dissemination with coordination and help from media houses.

More Stories From Pakistan

