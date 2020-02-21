PAP to install five water filtration plants

Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority would install five water filtration plants at each provincial and national assembly constituency of the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) -:Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority would install five water filtration plants at each provincial and national assembly constituency of the district.

Two plants would be installed in each National assembly constituency,while three plants at each Provincial Assembly constituency.

This was decided in a meeting held at Deputy Commissioner Office on Friday,which was attended by member parliamentarians Ch Ali Akhtar, Ch Latif Nazar, Mian Khayal Kastroo and others.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed the members to point out suitable places in their Constituencies so the draft could be dispatched to authority for further process.