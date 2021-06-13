PAPA to ensure provision of clean drinking water: Governor Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Sunday said the provision of clean drinking water will not be delayed even for a minute and Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority (PAPA) has started work diligently in this regard.

He expressed these views while addressing a reception here at Punjab House Islamabad, hosted in the honour of the ministers and members of the National Assembly from Punjab regarding the projects of PAPA, said a press release issued here.

Federal Ministers Shah Mehmood Quraishi, Asad Umar, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, State Minister for Climate Change, Zartaj Gul, Parliamentary Secretaries, Dr Noshin Hamid, Malaika Bukhari, and others were also attended the reception.

Announcing the largest clean drinking water project PAPA in Punjab, he said in the first phase, PAPA will install 6 filtration plants each in all Constituencies of the National Assembly in Punjab whereas 3 (each) Filtration Plants will be installed in constituencies of the Provincial Assembly.

"We will also install filtration plants in the constituencies where the opposition parties' leaders have been declared successful as PAPA will ensure the provision of safe drinking water without any political discrimination," he said.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that regardless of major challenges, the bureaucracy of Punjab, the Federal government, the Punjab government and the PAPA were on the same page.

He said that the previous governments spent billion of rupees on clean drinking water projects but their performance remained zero and all their filtration plants were shut down.

He said more filtration plants will be set up in the National and Provincial Assembly constituencies as per the need.

He further said that every promise made to the nation under the leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan will be fulfilled.

Chairman, PAPA, Dr Shakeel Ahmed briefed about the ongoing projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority while Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser appreciated the Authority and said that such authority should also be set up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Quraishi said that the federal government is with the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority regarding the provision of clean drinking water in Punjab and we will extend full cooperation wherever required.