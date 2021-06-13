UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAPA To Ensure Provision Of Clean Drinking Water: Governor Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 07:00 PM

PAPA to ensure provision of clean drinking water: Governor Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Sunday said the provision of clean drinking water will not be delayed even for a minute and Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority (PAPA) has started work diligently in this regard.

He expressed these views while addressing a reception here at Punjab House Islamabad, hosted in the honour of the ministers and members of the National Assembly from Punjab regarding the projects of PAPA, said a press release issued here.

Federal Ministers Shah Mehmood Quraishi, Asad Umar, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, State Minister for Climate Change, Zartaj Gul, Parliamentary Secretaries, Dr Noshin Hamid, Malaika Bukhari, and others were also attended the reception.

Announcing the largest clean drinking water project PAPA in Punjab, he said in the first phase, PAPA will install 6 filtration plants each in all Constituencies of the National Assembly in Punjab whereas 3 (each) Filtration Plants will be installed in constituencies of the Provincial Assembly.

"We will also install filtration plants in the constituencies where the opposition parties' leaders have been declared successful as PAPA will ensure the provision of safe drinking water without any political discrimination," he said.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that regardless of major challenges, the bureaucracy of Punjab, the Federal government, the Punjab government and the PAPA were on the same page.

He said that the previous governments spent billion of rupees on clean drinking water projects but their performance remained zero and all their filtration plants were shut down.

He said more filtration plants will be set up in the National and Provincial Assembly constituencies as per the need.

He further said that every promise made to the nation under the leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan will be fulfilled.

Chairman, PAPA, Dr Shakeel Ahmed briefed about the ongoing projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority while Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser appreciated the Authority and said that such authority should also be set up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Quraishi said that the federal government is with the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority regarding the provision of clean drinking water in Punjab and we will extend full cooperation wherever required.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad National Assembly Prime Minister Asad Umar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Provincial Assembly Same Shakeel Sunday All From Government Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change plans launch of new foo ..

18 minutes ago

Palestine records three COVID-19 deaths, 123 infec ..

2 hours ago

Today PSL 6 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Q ..

2 hours ago

22,763 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends aid to over 35,000 families in Northern ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy, Dubai Business Women Council highli ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.