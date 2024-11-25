Open Menu

Paper Board Mills’ Boiler Sealed

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2024 | 08:45 PM

A boiler of a paper board mill near tehsil Jaranwala was sealed under Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) rules here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) A boiler of a paper board mill near tehsil Jaranwala was sealed under Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) rules here on Monday.

The owner of the mills was also imposed a Rs 300,000 fine by the environment protection agency.

