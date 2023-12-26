Paper Board Unit Sealed
Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2023 | 06:22 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The Environment Protection Department has sealed a paper board unit on charges of polluting the environment.
Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas said here on Tuesday that a team checked factories and found a paper board unit at Chak No.216-RB Muhammad Wala involved in burning prohibited materials in its boiler.
Therefore, the team sealed its premises and imposed a fine of Rs.100,000 on its owner, he added.