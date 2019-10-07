Paper Craft Origami making workshop on Oct 13

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A "Paper Craft Origami Module-I" a series of workshops organized by Theatre Wallay would be held here at the Farm on October 13.

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :A "Paper Craft Origami Module-I" a series of workshops organized by Theatre Wallay would be held here at the Farm on October 13.

The session (Origami Module-II) would introduce the fascinating world of Origami, the Japanese art of paper folding.

A separate session will be conducted for the beginners on the sidelines.

The participants would be trained through some creations of varying complexities, transforming used paper into designs including paper cranes, decorations, containers and the herringbone and water-bomb tessellations for more complex creations. The designs include paper cranes, decorations, origami flowers and containers to name a few.

The participants will bring used paper from home to re-purpose into these creations.

Theatre Wallay is a non-commercial group of artists with a passion for theatre and literature. Active in Islamabad since 2005, Theatre Wallay has put up many performances of plays hailing from world literature. The group is also involved in 'Theatre for Social Change' projects and works to promote the use of creative expression as a tool for empowerment and critical dialogue.

The group also conducting regular workshops, readings, trainings and other activities in partnership with local and international organisations.