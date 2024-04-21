Paper Cutting Art Exhibition To Start At PNCA Tomorrow
Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) A paper cutting exhibition themed “The Guiding Light” would be organized at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Monday, tomorrow. In this regard, the PNCA invited the famous Paper Cutting Artist Tusif Ahmad to create and display Paper-cut Arts with different meanings.
Tusif is the paper cutting artist whose work depicts Islamic stories. “One honor that I am particularly proud of is that I am the only paper cutting artist in the world that focuses on Islamic stories,” said Tusif Ahmed told APP on Sunday.
The art of paper cutting involves the artist cutting a whole painting from a single piece of paper resulting in a painstakingly intricate and fragile piece of art.
“For the past 12 years, I have created hundreds of art pieces, exhibited in galleries around the world, and won national and international awards”, he added.
The exhibition would be followed by artist talk and workshop on “papercut art”.
For registration, the interested people can contact on WhatsApp 0330-1577680 or [email protected].
The show will remain on display till April, 28, 2024 (Saturday closed)
Recent Stories
Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board
By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..
Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Football: German Bundesliga results
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda
Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match
6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC, DPO Kohat visit polling stations10 minutes ago
-
Azma condemns PML-N worker's killing in Narowal10 minutes ago
-
Mayor Larkana reviews sanitation arrangements10 minutes ago
-
Agri industry extends maximum cooperation with farmers to enhance cotton production10 minutes ago
-
DC inspects Govt College Kohat to review election activities10 minutes ago
-
Advisor urges expedited projects, 100% goal achievement for tourism development10 minutes ago
-
SAARC Chamber urges Afghan Taliban to fulfill their Doha pledges20 minutes ago
-
By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats continues23 minutes ago
-
35 litres of liquor seized during crackdown30 minutes ago
-
KPK Police ensures safety measures for minority communities30 minutes ago
-
Geography Lab inaugurated at Asghar Mall College50 minutes ago
-
ECP seeks report of blank Form 45 signatures allegations50 minutes ago