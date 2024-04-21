Paper cutting art exhibition to start at PNCA tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) A paper cutting exhibition themed “The Guiding Light” would be organized at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Monday, tomorrow. In this regard, the PNCA invited the famous Paper Cutting Artist Tusif Ahmad to create and display Paper-cut Arts with different meanings.

Tusif is the paper cutting artist whose work depicts Islamic stories. “One honor that I am particularly proud of is that I am the only paper cutting artist in the world that focuses on Islamic stories,” said Tusif Ahmed told APP on Sunday.

The art of paper cutting involves the artist cutting a whole painting from a single piece of paper resulting in a painstakingly intricate and fragile piece of art.

“For the past 12 years, I have created hundreds of art pieces, exhibited in galleries around the world, and won national and international awards”, he added.

The exhibition would be followed by artist talk and workshop on “papercut art”.

For registration, the interested people can contact on WhatsApp 0330-1577680 or [email protected].

The show will remain on display till April, 28, 2024 (Saturday closed)