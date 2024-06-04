Paper factory gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Precious items in a paper factory were reduced to ashes due to a fire incident in

Khurarianwala police station on Tuesday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said the fire erupted in Punjab Paper Mill near Khurarianwala which

engulfed surroundings and burnt precious things.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident, he added.