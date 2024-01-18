Paper Factory’s Boiler Sealed
Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2024 | 07:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The district environment department sealed a boiler of a paper factory and imposed Rs 200,000 fine on its owner near here on Thursday.
The unit, located near Chak 67-JB, Mullanpur road, was sealed over violation of Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) rules.
Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas said that action against violators of environmental laws was in full swing in the district.
