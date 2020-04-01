Paper Mulberry trees touching high tension wires removed from Expressway, KHW

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) in order to avoid any intimidating situation has removed Paper Mulberry trees on Expressway from Zero Point to Faizabad and Zero Point to Kashmir Highway.

Talking to APP, Director Environment IMC, Irfan Niaz said most of the trees were disrupting high tension electricity wires passing over the vicinity which could create any untoward situation if left unattended.

He mentioned that the area after removing trees was leveled and indigenous plant species of less height would be planted.

To a question, he said chopped off trees were sold in auction whereas most were the Paper Mulberry that did not cost much.

It merits mentioned here that the Islamabad Capital Territory administration had already planted saplings of pine, ficus (fig trees), silver oak, chinar tree, bottle brush, alstonia and ornamental shrubs that were climate change adaptive and had benign pollen existing in the air.

