Paper Re-checking Facility For Students

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Paper re-checking facility for students

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has announced paper re-checking facility for students, who are not satisfied with their results.

A spokesperson for the BISE said here on Monday that candidates having some doubts about their marks could avail the facility of rechecking of their papers within 15 days of announcement of the result. The candidates would have to deposit rechecking fee Rs 1100 per paper.

