Paperless cabinet meeting held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2023 | 09:24 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ):A proper paperless meeting of the provincial cabinet was held under the chair of the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Thursday in which the agenda was presented on the tablets.

The fifth gathering of the cabinet was conducted through the Cabinet Management Information System which would result in a substantial cost saving of two million rupees per session.

Secretary I&C Maryam Khan was commended by the CM and cabinet for her efforts in holding a paperless meeting, which was an efficient way to conduct official business.

The cabinet discussed various proposals aimed at providing tangible relief to the people during the upcoming month of Ramadan. The chief minister directed the formation of a ministerial committee, tasked with finalizing the Ramadan relief package. The committee will present its recommendations at the next cabinet meeting.

In addition, the cabinet also decided to revise the wheat support price and requested the final recommendations from the cabinet standing committee on wheat. A ministerial committee was also formed to determine the security costs during PSL matches.

The committee will recommend zero-risk and cost-effective solutions and will also consult the PCB.

The cabinet approved the austerity policy for the financial year 2022-23 and an austerity committee will ensure the implementation of measures for savings. The meeting approved the technical supplementary grant for the operational expenditures of the Punjab police, and also approved the appointment of Justice (R) Syed Kazim Raza Shamsi as the Chairman of the Punjab Appellate Tribunal.

During the meeting, it was agreed to revise the rules and regulations governing the Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance and Development, the Cabinet Standing Committee for Legal Issues and Privatization, and the Cabinet Standing Committee for Law and Order. In particular, the Cabinet Standing Committee for Law and Order was also given decision-making powers to better enable it to fulfill its responsibilities.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including provincial ministers, the chief secretary and the IG police.

