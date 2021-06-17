Paperwork for shifting of district jail, construction of museum begin

(@FahadShabbir)

Paperwork has been started for shifting of district jail and allotment of land for construction of museum in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Paperwork has been started for shifting of district jail and allotment of land for construction of museum in the city.

The implementation on the uplift projects announced under Multan package has been initiated on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad paid visit to three places including Jaswant Singh, main Bahawalpur road near Shrine Peer Ismail Shah and Sher Shah road here on Thursday for shifting of district jail outside the city.

He directed to send the proposal of establishing district jail at any one site from two sites including Jaswant Singh and main Bahawalpur road.

He, however rejected the Sher Shah road site for jail due to mango orchards.

The district prison would be built on 75 acres land area while a big park to be established at existing district jail place on the directions of Punjab CM.

DC also paid visit to proposed place for museum at water works road.

He suggested that the site is suitable for the museum and directed officials to send the case to Punjab government for allotment of 10 kanals land for it.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Tayyib Khan and other officials were present.