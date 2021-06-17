UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paperwork For Shifting Of District Jail, Construction Of Museum Begin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 09:25 PM

Paperwork for shifting of district jail, construction of museum begin

Paperwork has been started for shifting of district jail and allotment of land for construction of museum in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Paperwork has been started for shifting of district jail and allotment of land for construction of museum in the city.

The implementation on the uplift projects announced under Multan package has been initiated on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad paid visit to three places including Jaswant Singh, main Bahawalpur road near Shrine Peer Ismail Shah and Sher Shah road here on Thursday for shifting of district jail outside the city.

He directed to send the proposal of establishing district jail at any one site from two sites including Jaswant Singh and main Bahawalpur road.

He, however rejected the Sher Shah road site for jail due to mango orchards.

The district prison would be built on 75 acres land area while a big park to be established at existing district jail place on the directions of Punjab CM.

DC also paid visit to proposed place for museum at water works road.

He suggested that the site is suitable for the museum and directed officials to send the case to Punjab government for allotment of 10 kanals land for it.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Tayyib Khan and other officials were present.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Jail Visit Road Bahawalpur Mango SITE From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE elected to Union of Arab Football Associations ..

5 minutes ago

Geneva Summit 'Certainly a Start' for Russia-US Co ..

10 minutes ago

Moeed Yusuf calls on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Moha ..

10 minutes ago

Uzbek Government inaugurates Government Accelerato ..

35 minutes ago

PESCO notifies power shutdown for Peshawar Cantt, ..

14 minutes ago

Turkish Ruling Party Condemns Attack Against Pro-K ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.