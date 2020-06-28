UrduPoint.com
PAPP Elects M.Jamil President, Syed Abbas Mehdi GS For 2020-21

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 06:20 PM

PAPP elects M.Jamil President, Syed Abbas Mehdi GS for 2020-21

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Association of Press Photographers (PAPP) has elected Muhammad Jamil as President and Syed Abbas Mehdi as General Secretary in the PAPP Election 2020-21.

Ejaz Korai was elected as vice president, Saeed Lashari as joint secretary and Imran Ali as Treasure, Syed Abbas Mehdi told APP on Sunday.

Sultan Soomro, Shakeel A.Qureshi, Junaid Hasan, Muhammad Mateen were elected as members governing body while Syed Asif Ali, Shabbir Ahmed, Suhail Rafiq, Muhammad Raheel, Jalal Qureshi and Majid Hussain were elected as members of the Pakistan Photographer.

The Election of PAPP held under the standard operating procedures in view of COVID-19 at the Karachi Press Club here.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Sindhi Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindhi ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Saeed Ghani and General Secretary Sindh of Majlis Wehdat-e-Muslimeen Allama Baqir Abbas Zaidi have felicitated the newly elected body of PAPP and expressed hope that they will make all out efforts for welfare and betterment of the photo journalists.

