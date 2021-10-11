PAPP honors senior photo journalists with life time achievement awards

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Association of Press Photographers (PAPP) honored over 35 senior photo journalists with life time achievement awards at its traditional annual Haleem at Karachi Press Club here.

Over 35 senior photo journalists were presented with life time achievement awards for their outstanding services in the field of photo journalism.

Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani, Members of the National Assembly Shazia Murree and Kishwer Zehra, Chairman Commander Builder Mohammad Zakir, prominent political and social personalities attended the event.

On the occasion, Saeed Ghani assured to extend every possible cooperation to resolve the problems being faced by the photographers and also endorsed the demand of the PAPP body about increasing the annual grant of PAPP from Rs one million to Rs 2.

5 million.

Saeed Ghani and Shazia Murree in their addresses said that photography was very tough profession. It was a great pleasure to see a senior photographer in today's event, they said.

In their addresses, PAPP President Mohammad Jameel and Secretary Abbas Mehdi expressed gratitude to the Minister Saeed Ghani for endorsing their request to increase the annual grant of PAPP from Rs one million to Rs 2.5 million.

Members of the PAPP body including Saqib Siddiqui, Shariq Hussain, Mohammad Amin, Muhammad Baig and others were also present on the occasion while senior journalist Khalid Farshori moderated the ceremony.