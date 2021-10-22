UrduPoint.com

PAPP Office Bearers Present Audit Report To Secretary Information

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 10:20 PM

PAPP office bearers present audit report to Secretary Information

A delegation led by President of Pakistan Association of Press Photographers (PAPP) Muhammad Jameel Ahmed and General Secretary PAPP Syed Abbas Mehdi called on Sindh Information Secretary (SID) Abdul Rashid Solangi at his office and presented him PAPP's annual audit report for the year 2020-21, here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :A delegation led by President of Pakistan Association of Press Photographers (PAPP) Muhammad Jameel Ahmed and General Secretary PAPP Syed Abbas Mehdi called on Sindh Information Secretary (SID) Abdul Rashid Solangi at his office and presented him PAPP's annual audit report for the year 2020-21, here on Friday.

Vice President PAPP Saeed Lashari, Treasurer Ijaz Korai and former Treasurer Imran Ali were also present on the occasion.

The Sindh Information Secretary (SID) Abdul Rashid Solangi said that presenting awards by PAPP to its members, especially to senior photojournalists in a professional manner is commendable.

The President and General Secretary of PAPP thanked the Secretary Information for support of the Sindh Government and assured that the Association will continue to strive for the welfare of the photojournalists.

Related Topics

Sindh President Of Pakistan Rashid Government

Recent Stories

2.4 tremor felt in Sharjah

2.4 tremor felt in Sharjah

21 minutes ago
 US Lawmaker Introduces Articles of Impeachment on ..

US Lawmaker Introduces Articles of Impeachment on Biden for Abusing Power to Aid ..

53 seconds ago
 Inflation become a global issue: Ali Awan

Inflation become a global issue: Ali Awan

55 seconds ago
 477 new cases of dengue reported in Punjab

477 new cases of dengue reported in Punjab

58 seconds ago
 Myanmar junta-aligned party calls for dialogue wit ..

Myanmar junta-aligned party calls for dialogue with coup dissidents

4 minutes ago
 Govt notifies posting of officers

Govt notifies posting of officers

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.