PAPP office bearers present audit report to Secretary Information

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :A delegation led by President of Pakistan Association of Press Photographers (PAPP) Muhammad Jameel Ahmed and General Secretary PAPP Syed Abbas Mehdi called on Sindh Information Secretary (SID) Abdul Rashid Solangi at his office and presented him PAPP's annual audit report for the year 2020-21, here on Friday.

Vice President PAPP Saeed Lashari, Treasurer Ijaz Korai and former Treasurer Imran Ali were also present on the occasion.

The Sindh Information Secretary (SID) Abdul Rashid Solangi said that presenting awards by PAPP to its members, especially to senior photojournalists in a professional manner is commendable.

The President and General Secretary of PAPP thanked the Secretary Information for support of the Sindh Government and assured that the Association will continue to strive for the welfare of the photojournalists.