KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Association of Press Photographers (PAPP) office bearers led by President Muhammad Jameel and General Secretary Syed Abbas Mehdi held meeting with the Additional Director General of Malir Development Authority (MDA), Abdul Nasir Khan at his office on Thursday.

The office bearers of the PAPP briefed the Additional DG MDA about the activities of the PAPP for the welfare and betterment of the photo journalists, said a statement issued here.

They also informed him about PAPP's relief operations during the COVID-19 crisis for extending assistance to its members.

They also said that the association also extends financial assistance to its members for medical treatment, sudden death as well as in case of emergency.

Talking to the delegation, Abdul Nasir Khan highly appreciated the services of the photo journalists for highlighting problems of the society.

He also assured his full cooperation to the PAPP with regard to the welfare activities of the association.

Vice President of PAPP Ejaz Korai, Treasurer Syed Imran Ali and members of the Governing Body including Sultan Chaki Soomro, Shakeel Qureshi and Muhammad Mateen were among the delegation of the PAPP.

The officials of the MDA including Muhammad Arif Khan, Hasnain Ayub Siddiqi, Syed Tasleem Zaidi and Nadir Khan were also present on the occasion.