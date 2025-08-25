Para forces fine shopkeepers for violations

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Para forces’ teams under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC), Javed Mumtaz Lukhwara on Monday fined 10 shopkeepers for overcharging and not displaying official rate lists.

The team was conducting inspections to ensure the official prices of daily-use items to provide relief to the people in the tehsil.

The teams also inquired about the rates of commodities from the customers.

The AC pointed out that cases would be registered against the violations.

