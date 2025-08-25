Para Forces Fine Shopkeepers For Violations
Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2025 | 02:50 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Para forces’ teams under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC), Javed Mumtaz Lukhwara on Monday fined 10 shopkeepers for overcharging and not displaying official rate lists.
The team was conducting inspections to ensure the official prices of daily-use items to provide relief to the people in the tehsil.
The teams also inquired about the rates of commodities from the customers.
The AC pointed out that cases would be registered against the violations.
APP/mjm/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Para forces fine shopkeepers for violations53 seconds ago
-
Four outlaws arrested, valuables, illegal weapons recovered55 seconds ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Praises KP Police, CTD for Successful Operation Against Terrorists in ..56 seconds ago
-
Shah House Clarifies Senior PPP Leader's Health59 seconds ago
-
Flyadeal Connects Riyadh with Islamabad and Peshawar1 minute ago
-
Officials pay tribute to services of outgoing DC Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan1 minute ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits railway headquarters, reviews security & anti-encroachment mea ..1 minute ago
-
Chairman WSSC visits rain-affected areas, inspects drainage system in DI Khan11 minutes ago
-
KP Auqaf Deptt to hold Rahmatul-lil-Alameen (SAW) conferences11 minutes ago
-
Police launch crackdown against underage drivers11 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 429,400 cusecs water21 minutes ago
-
Floods devastate 31,600 acres of standing crops in KP31 minutes ago